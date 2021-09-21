Khloe Kardashian to Host New Game Show

Khloe Kardashian has signed on to host the first-ever Candy Crush all-stars competition. Players from all over the U.S. will come together in a head-to-head tournament starting on Sept. 23 and will be open to any Candy Crush Saga player. Anyone who has passed level 25 on the app can enter.

As the host, Kardashian will be watching the players, hyping them up, and analyzing the competition, as well as convincing some celebrity friends to join in on the games. The competition is free to play. Qualifier rounds will take place between Sept. 23 to Oct. 7. Though, those that don’t win in the first rounds will still have a chance to get in the game during the two Wild Card Rounds. The Quarter Finals, Semi-Final, and the digital Final will go on in November, and at the end of it all, a Candy Crush All-Star will be crowned by the reality TV star.

https://youtu.be/ZMMdLsTCXx4

“I love competition, and I’m a fan of the game, so hosting this tournament is super fun for me,” said Kardashian. “Anyone who knows me knows that I think I’m the most competitive in my family, and it’s no different when it comes to Candy Crush. This game has always provided an outlet for me to release my inner competitor,” Kardashian said in a statement, per Business Wire. “The All-Stars tournament offers the perfect opportunity to take my crushing skills to the next level. I wish the best of luck to everyone playing and look forward to crowning the first-ever Candy Crush All Star! For now, get those fingers warmed up and get practicing!”

“For almost 10 years, Candy Crush Saga has been one of the most popular mobile games across the world, having been downloaded over three billion times,” said Todd Green, Head of Candy Crush Saga. “Now, players all over the country who have prided themselves on being the best can lay it on the line and face off. We’re excited to let the games begin and look forward to seeing who is truly worthy of being named the nation’s No.1 Crusher.”