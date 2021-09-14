Khloe Kardashian Blasted by Critics Over Her Latest Comments on Tristan Thompson’s Shirtless Photo

Khloé Kardashian is taking heat in the comment section of Instagram after replying to her ex Tristan Thompson’s latest shirtless picture. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, didn’t hesitate to comment on the father of her 3-year-old daughter True’s vacation shot, in which he stands on the beach wearing red swim trunks and holding a bottle of 818 tequila.

“More smiling, less worrying. More compassion, less judgment. More blessed, less stressed. More love, less hate 🏝🌊,” he captioned the post. Kardashian responded excitedly to see her ex repping the tequila brand owned by little sister Kendall Jenner, writing simply, “818!!” Thompson’s other followers were quick to call her out for speaking to Thompson despite his many alleged infidelities, with one person commenting, “Set some boundaries.” Another wrote, “He is the father of True. That’s it. And you move on. You are a strong woman.”

Others defended Kardashian. “People should let her live her life,” one person commented. In response, another user said the reality personality “literally puts in herself in her own situations,” noting, “She knew she would get backlash for commenting on his pic but yet she still did it… and then feels certain way when people call her out.”

Back in August, the Good American designer took to Twitter to call out people “terrorizing her” with rumors that she and Thompson had reconciled once again. “HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on,” she wrote in a series of tweets. “The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe.”

“It is so old at this point. It’s always something about people creating fake s— about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING,” she continued. “Without anyone knowing any facts. It’s some weirdo s—.” The Revenge Body star called the rumors about her “pathetic” and “infuriating,” slamming people coming at her “as if they know anything.” Since then, Kardashian announced she was taking time away from social media, going “offline” to find some “peace of mind.”