Khloe Kardashian Threatens Legal Action Against Woman Who Claims Tristan Thompson Fathered Her Child

Khloé Kardashian is threatening legal action against a woman who claims Tristan Thompson is the father of her child. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's attorney, Lynda Goldman, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Kimberly Alexander on Tuesday, reports TMZ, accusing her of faking direct messages from Kardashian as she continues to claim the NBA player fathered her son.

"You put words in her mouth that she never said and that she wouldn’t say. You faked the whole thing. And you have now publicly admitted it," the legal threat reads. Goldman also wrote of the timeline that Alexander's son was 7 at the time she asked Thompson to undergo a paternity test, which he did twice before results determined he was not the father. In regards to Alexander's claims that the lab was a "Kardashian affiliated facility," Goldman wrote, "It is no such thing. It is one of the most reputable labs in the country, and your own lawyers approved it and accepted the test results."

This is the second cease-and-desist letter Kardashian has sent to Alexander, as the KUWTK star and athlete's attorney Marty Singer issued a similar threat in May 2020, claiming Thompson had already taken paternity tests to determine he wasn't the father of Alexander's child. In Tuesday's legal notice, Goldman claimed that Alexander has continued to harass Kardashian despite the results of the testing, and demanded that the woman stop contacting her on social media and elsewhere or face a lawsuit like the one recently filed by Thompson.

In May, Alexander reportedly skipped out on a hearing in the lawsuit filed by Thompson despite being served with a notice. There will be a new hearing scheduled to determine how much to award Thompson. The father of Kardashian's 3-year-old daughter True and 4-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig also wrote a declaration to the court. "I am the father of two young children. I love my children and take my responsibilities as a father extremely seriously," he wrote. "I am involved in my children’s lives and proud to have close relationships with my children and to provide for their needs financially and otherwise."

He continued that his professional contracts and brand endorsement deals include "moral clauses" that would allow the organizations to terminate his contract if he casts the team or company in a "negative light publicly," making Alexander's claims potentially damaging on a financial basis.