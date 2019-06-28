Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Thought She Was Pregnant Right Before Tristan Thompson Scandal Broke

The two-part season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is halfway over, with the first episode beginning to address the Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. The show gives fans a glimpse into the Kardashian family’s lives as the scandal was unfolding, with the show revealing that Khloe Kardashian was dealing with some serious stress even before the allegations broke.

Speaking to the cameras, Kardashian revealed that she thought she was pregnant again just before the scandal broke.

“I get really bad migraines but they’ve been increasing more and more,” she said, explaining that she hadn’t been feeling well. “And I don’t know if my migraines and nausea are caused by the same thing, I’m not really sure. Some days I feel great and I don’t feel nauseous at all and I don’t have a headache and I’m fine. And then the next day, the slightest thing might really upset me, and I get blindsided by them.”

Kylie Jenner suggested that Kardashian take a pregnancy test, which was ultimately negative.

“Obviously you can’t plan everything, but I just don’t know if the right time is [right],” Kardashian said after learning her results. “There’s a lot going on right now. I don’t know if I could have handled it if it did say ‘positive’ at the moment.”

“I’m happy that I’m not pregnant because I didn’t want to be, but with that being said, now I’m like, ‘Why the f— am I nauseous all the time?’” she added. “I almost wish I was so I could say that’s why I’m nauseous.”

Kardashian and Thompson share 1-year-old daughter True, who was born in April 2018 just days after Thompson was hit with another round of cheating allegations.

Later in the episode, the 35-year-old visited a doctor where she revealed that other symptoms she had been having included throwing up blood and trouble seeing in one eye.

Her doctor told her it was likely due to stress, explaining, “Every time you get stressed out, it can stimulate your migraine.”

Days after her trip to the doctor, Kardashian learned of the cheating allegations regarding Thompson and Woods, with the Good American designer seemingly much more surprised about Woods’ actions than those of the NBA player.

“Tristan, we’ve all known what he was capable of,” she told Jenner and Kim Kardashian. “Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant. But I knew who he was but I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian