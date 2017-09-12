Khloe Kardashian Gets ‘Slippery’ in Her New Instagram Photos

Khloe Kardashian is putting on a sizzling display in her latest Instagram post in which she poses in a revealing outfit while getting “slippery.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media earlier this week to unleash the new gallery of daring snaps.

⚠️ S L I P P E R Y ⚠️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 9, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

The pair of photos shows the 33-year-old sporting a button-up tank-top with her blonde bob haircut teased into messy waves. She rocked a heavy-handed makeup touch with a smokey eye and nude lipstick. Most noticeably, Kardashian was glistening with a shiny substance covering her face and upper body.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“S L I P P E R Y,” the Revenge Body wrote in the caption.

After posting the steamy snaps, Kardashian fans showed their appreciation for the racy images by showering the post with more than 1 million likes and thousands of comments about how stunning she looked.

Even though Kardashian has her own E! series and has a massive fanbase on social media platforms like Instagram, she claims that companies didn’t always want to work with her because she wasn’t as “pretty” or “cute” as her older sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian.

“Brands would prefer to align themselves with Kim or Kourtney, which I was totally fine with because I was still along for the ride. But it’s also a very sad thing to realize that most brands are interested only in pretty, cute, in-shape girls,” Kardashian wrote in a personal essay for Glamour.

“There were things I did back then that made me think, Why am I doing this? I once did a deal with a tampon company, and I was like, ‘Why am I so thirsty?’ But I was young, and you feel pressure; you see your sisters getting deals and you’re like, ‘Should I be doing something? Is a pad commercial all I can get? Well, OK then,’ ” she continued.