Khloe Kardashian Shares Post About ‘Broken Hearts’ Amid Tristan Thompson Breakup

Khloé Kardashian is reflecting on broken hearts following her scandalous breakup from Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is still healing after her split from the Cleveland Cavaliers player, following the cheating scandal with model Jordyn Woods.

A few days after Thompson was spotted hanging out with model Karizma Ramirez, Kardashian shared a powerful quote to her Instagram Stories.

“Maybe we held on a little too long to the people who didn’t deserve us because we had more good in our heart than they did,” the quote read on the note, posted Friday. “Maybe we saw them for how they could have been if they had a heart like ours. But they didn’t and maybe never will. Hearts like ours are special. – They should be treasured, not broken.”

The new message comes less than a month after Kardashian and Thompson broke up after he kissed Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Woods, at a party in Los Angeles on Feb. 17.

While initial reports on the subject said that Woods and Thompson were “all over each other” at the party, Woods claimed in an interview on Red Table Talk that their interaction was nothing more than a quick kiss.

Following the interview, Kardashian took to Twitter to slam Woods’ claims.

“Why are you lying [Jordyn Woods]?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” the Good American founder tweeted after the chat aired. “[By the way], You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

A day later, Kardashian returned to Twitter to clarify that she blames Thompson for the dissolution of their relationship, but was simply in shock that Woods, basically a member of her family, would be involved in the scandal.

“This has been an awful week [and] I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I),” Kardashian started. “I’m a rollercoaster of emotions [and] have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.

“I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True,” she concluded.

Since then, Kardashian has kept mostly to herself, though she has updated her social media constantly with photos of baby True Thompson and motivational quotes.