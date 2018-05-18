Khloe Kardashian Shares More Cryptic Messages About Healing

Khloe Kardashian has remained quiet about the cheating allegations surrounding her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but some of her latest social media posts have left fans speculating over how she feels about the situation.

On Thursday she posted a quote to her Instagram story, writing “‘Communicate. Even when it’s uncomfortable or uneasy. One of the best ways to heal, is simply getting everything out.’”

The post lead to speculation that she and Thompson are communicating over the rumors.

This marked the latest in a number of occasions this week of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality posting vague status updates. A pair of ambiguous tweets she posted on Wednesday read, “You will never ever regret being kind to someone,” and “Never give to get. Always try to five without expectations. Whether that be something tangible or emotional.”

The cheating allegations against the NBA player first broke in April when he was spotted on video and in photos with at least five other women all while Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter true. Despite the rumors, Thompson was still present in a Cleveland hospital for his daughter’s birth, and the two have since been spotted out together in public.

According to a source at E! News, Kardashian is looking to move forward by giving Thompson another chance.

“Things are more complicated now that there is a child involved, but it was causing more stress on Khloe by being in limbo with Tristan,” the source said. “Khloe decided that the back and forth and indecisiveness on what they were going to do was taking a toll on her. She wants to brush things under the rug and move forward.”

A second source said Kardashian has “definitely set guidelines and boundaries for their new chapter” to ensure that she is “not embarrassed and heartbroken again.”

The source also said “Tristan has been trying very hard to repair the relationship since True was born.”

Though she’s been tight-lipped on that issue, the Revenge Body host has been more than happy to share information with her fans about True. One of her latest blog posts included an explanation into choosing that name for her daughter, revealing that it was her great-grandfather’s middle name and that it “stuck with me through my entire pregnancy.”

“FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton,” she wrote. “My real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!!”