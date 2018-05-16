Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Messages About Kindness

Khloe Kardashian recently shared a cryptic message about kindness, saying that it’s something “you will never ever regret.”

You will never ever regret being kind to someone. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 16, 2018

Many of her fans commented on the star’s Twitter post, with one tweeting back, “Agreed. Thanks so much for the positivity!”

“This is so true. I know and all of your Khlovers know that you have one AMAZING heart and you’re so kind to others,” another added.

While many of her followers had a positive outlook on the statement, one had a different perception, adding to Kardahian’s quote, “Unless they’re ungrateful for it.”

This prompted the new mom to respond, “Never give to get. Always try to give without expectations. Whether that be something tangible or emotional.”

Never give to get. Always try to give without expectations. Whether that be something tangible or emotional. https://t.co/faLuyR1Wxd — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 16, 2018

Kardashian’s comments may or may not be related to the situation she is currently going through with the boyfriend, and father of her child, Tristan Thompson.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star was caught on camera getting cozy with multiple women over the course of Kardahian’s pregnancy, and allegations of cheating have been rampant.

The couple have reportedly been trying to save their relationship, with recent headlines indicating that they are attending couples therapy.

“Tristan had no interest in going, but Khloe insisted on it,” a source close the couple reportedly said, according to Radar Online.

“Her sister Kim advised her that it was a good idea, because their relationship was already going to be a challenge with a new baby around, let alone a cheating scandal hanging over their heads,” the source continued.

“The sessions have been difficult,” the source added, commenting on the couple’s intense conversations with a professional mediator behind closed doors. “Their fights are monumental at the moment.”

Eventually the source also revealed that Kardashian and Thompson “barely talk — except when it comes to the baby — but there have been some very frank discussions during the session.”

“The relationship seems unlikely to survive,” the source finally said. “Friends think there’s no way Khloe wants to raise her daughter in such a toxic environment.”

The new couples therapy report came not long after reports that Thompson is allegedly in control of the relationship and has slapped Kardashian with a list of demands.

“Tristan continues to insist he’s done nothing wrong, and blames Khloe’s family for exaggerating his womanizing and trying to ruin his reputation,” a separate source close to the couple reportedly told Radar Online, also adding that the Cleveland Cavaliers player has grown more controlling “in return for staying in Khloe’s life in the long-term.”