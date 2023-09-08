Kardashian Fans Accuse Kris Jenner of Secretly Taking Ozempic for Weight Loss Based on New Photos

Kris Jenner has been accused of using Ozempic, the popular weight loss drug, by fans in response to a set of new photos posted by the famous mom on her Instagram account. The star of The Kardashians, 67, captioned her August 6 post with, "Under the Tuscan sun." In the first image of the carousel, Jenner wore a white maxi dress and a matching short-sleeved jacket as she vacationed in Tuscany. Fans speculated that she had lost weight as a result of taking the drug in reaction to her post.

Jenner did not respond to the comments; however, she faced the same allegations earlier in the year. Fans have alleged that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum slimmed down due to using Ozempic after wearing a form-fitting sleeveless yellow top on Instagram in May. "Looks like someone else has been into the Ozempic," one person commented, while a separate social media user wrote, "Another one on the Ozempic train." In contrast to some commenters, Jenner's daughter, Khloé Kardashian, used the post to pay tribute to her mother. On Wednesday, the reality star wrote to Jenner, "You are the most beautiful woman in the world," receiving nearly 1,000 likes by Thursday.

Khloé has also been suspected of using the weekly injections to lose weight. Despite the rumors, the Good American founder, 39, immediately refuted them by insisting she exercises regularly to keep her figure in shape. She was accused of using the prescription in January by several Instagram commenters, to which she replied, "Let's not discredit my years of working out. I get up five days a week at 6 a.m. to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people."

As the drug's official website states, Ozempic was originally designed for adults with type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity. The medication works with a patient's brain to suppress their appetite, resulting in feeling fuller sooner. It is administered via injection once a week. The controversial weight loss drug that has made headlines over the last year has often been accused of being the culprit behind endless weight loss rumors among celebrities. However, many denied using the drug, including reality stars Kyle Richards and Brittany Cartwright.

Even though no one in the Kardashian-Jenner family has admitted to taking Ozempic, a number of celebrities have defended their use of the medication. In August, Tracy Morgan revealed on the Today show that he exercises at the gym and gives himself an injection each week. Well-known plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow recently warned of the dangers of "Ozempic shaming." On Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, the Botched doctor, 64, said when he appeared on the show in July, "If somebody's on Ozempic because they wanna lose weight, [we should] celebrate that we have a breakthrough for obesity."