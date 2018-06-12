Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable True Thompson Bathtub Post

Khloe Kardashian posted yet another precious photo of her one-month-old baby girl True Thompson to her Instagram story on Monday.

The Revenge Body host posted a photo of Thompson giving a little smile as Kardashian gave her a bath.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With Thompson turning two months old on Tuesday, Kardashian took to Twitter to reflect on how wonderful motherhood has been so far.

I cannot believe my girl is going to be two months old tomorrow. Where is the time going 😩😩😩 but at the same time, every milestone I look forward to! I’m on alert every day to hear her first giggle 🙌🏽🙏🏽 I cant wait for the giggles — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 12, 2018

“I cannot believe my girl is going to be two months old tomorrow,” she wrote. “Where is the time going, but at the same time, every milestone I look forward to! I’m on alert every day to hear her first giggle. I can’t wait for the giggles.”

Kardashian was spotted out in public multiple times in the past week. On Wednesday she appeared at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, cheering on her boyfriend (and Thompson’s father) Tristan Thompson as the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA finals.

With speculation still swirling around the couple ever since Thompson’s alleged cheating scandal in April, the two were spotted together on Saturday night in Cleveland at a friend’s birthday party.

“Khloe and Tristan were there together, they were sitting next to each other during dinner and there was no animosity between them,” a source told E! News after the event. “Everybody looked happy, normal and like they were having a great time.”

The Kardashian family found themselves on network television on Sunday night when Celebrity Family Feud aired its Season 4 premiere between Team Kardashian and Team West. The Kardashian team, comprised of Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, cousin Cici Bussey and family friend Jonathan Cheben defeated Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and West’s three cousins Kim Wallace, Jalil Peraza and Ricky Anderson.

Fans got a good chuckle when Kim and Kardashian faced off and the latter refused to shake hands and started throwing a few verbal jabs.

Family matriarch Kris commented on Kardashian’s ongoing relationship drama in an interview with E! News on Friday.

“I think you just have to be there for your kid and follow their lead,” Jenner said at the Moschino Spring/Summer 19 Menswear and Women’s Resort Collection fashion show. “I’m not in that relationship or in that situation, so I really trust Khloe. She’s so smart and such a great girl and she’ll figure it out.”