Khloé Kardashian still has plenty of love for Kanye West, who she recently affectionately dubbed her "brother for life." As the rapper and his estranged wife and Kardashian's sister, Kim Kardashian, continue through their divorce proceedings, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn't hesitate to send out a special message to West as he marked his 44th birthday on Tuesday.

Kardashian celebrated the special occasion on Tuesday morning when she took to both Twitter and Instagram with a family photo. In the throwback image, she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson posed alongside West and Kim in the ocean, all four all smiles amid the sunny backdrop. The Good American founder captioned the image with a birthday message for her brother-in-law, writing, "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"

Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/EuwJ84pQZj — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 8, 2021

Kardashian was not the only member of her family to send some love to West on Tuesday, though. KarJenner matriarch Kris Jenner also sent a birthday message to the musician in a post shared to her Instagram Story. The post included a throwback photo of herself holding hands with her now former son-in-law, both all smiles. She offered a simple caption, writing, "Happy Birthday [Kanye West]!!"

At this time, Kim herself has not made any public posts to mark the occasion. The Skims founder filed for divorce on Feb. 19 after six years of marriage. The divorce and the fracture in their years-long relationship has been playing out in the current season of the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with the mom of four opening up about the circumstances that led to their split during the June 3 episode.

"I just honestly can't do this anymore. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He's an amazing dad, he's done an amazing job," she said, later adding that she believes West "deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can't do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can't. I feel like a f–ing failure. It's my third f–ing marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f–ing loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy."

The former couple first met in the early 2000s, though it wasn't until years later that their relationship turned romantic. Shortly after welcoming their first child together in 2013, West dropped to one knee and popped the question at the San Francisco Giants baseball stadium, AT&T Park, with the pair tying the knot n a romantic ceremony held in Florence, Italy, in May of 2014. They share four children together, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.