Khloe Kardashian Reveals If She’d Get Married Again

Despite all of Khloe Kardashian‘s public heartbreak, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star says she’s hopeful that she’ll find happiness again.

When asked by Laura Wasser on her podcast, Divorce Sucks!, if she’d consider getting married again, Kardashian, 34, said, “Yes.”

“As f—ed up and s—ty as it all feels when you’re going through it, I’ve learned from my first ex-husband that it’s gonna be OK,” she said, referencing her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom, to whom she was married for four years before they split in 2013. The divorce was prolonged until 2016 following an overdose from Odom in 2015.

Kardashian, whose latest breakup with Tristan Thompson was also highly publicized, gave her best advice for someone going through a breakup or divorce.

“I really do think that you need to go through your feelings and have them, and don’t be afraid to have them,” she said. “But I really do think that Lamar was so hard for me bc that was the first time I really had my heart broken and I put my all into that marriage.”

She said that her split with Odom helped her realize later in life that “I could survive that and it’s gonna be OK and life gets better.”

“I look at life from always a positive aspect,” she said. “I would rather have experienced those moments that I had of greatness, and then I had to lose it, than never to have experienced that ever.”

“Life is about love and breaking up and then you’ll find someone again once you heal. But never find someone just bc you want to distract yourself and you’re bored because it’s never going to be the right person,” she warned.

When Wasser asked if Kardashian was ready to start dating again, or if she was on any dating apps, the Good American founder said she’s taking her time before jumping into anything new and that her and Thompson’s 1-year-old daughter, True, is her main focus.

“I’m not on anything. I don’t care to be. I’m so in love with True and being with her and enjoying every minute,” Kardashian said “I’m working on myself — mind, body, soul … I’m just happy and I want to filter through whatever I feel like I need to filter through.

“But my focus right now is True,” she reiterated. “I don’t feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship or even go on a date. I don’t want to.”

Also in that interview, Kardashian said that her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner, which has been rocky in recent years since the release of Jenner’s memoirs, is “fine.”

“I’m fine with Caitlyn,” Kardashian said in an excerpt obtained by E! News last week. “I saw Caitlyn recently, trying to think when, but yeah when I see Caitlyn it’s fine. I think we’ve really come a long way. It was a struggle for all of us … not because she was transitioning. I think from just how it was all handled.”

“But I also think, when your emotions die down, you’re able to really look at everything and be like, ‘We’re all humans and we’re all trying to figure this out.’”

She added that she sympathized with and can “only imagine how difficult it had to be” for Jenner to tell her children and stepchildren about her desire to transition, but that the process was made more difficult when “information was withheld from us.”

“We had to find out through either media channels or other things, and all our feelings were hurt,” she said. “Now I think we’re all in a really good place, and we all just want everybody to just be happy with whoever they are.”