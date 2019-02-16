Khloe Kardashian Reportedly ‘Living and Behaving as a Single Mother’

Khloé Kardashian may have gotten a lavish gift from Tristan Thompson for Valentine’s Day, but the couple is not in a great place.

A new report revealed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated the special day with her 10-month-old daughter True, and her boyfriend was nowhere to be seen.

The distance between the couple on the special day, which comes nearly a year after Thompson was caught cheating on then-pregnant Kardashian with multiple women, sparked speculation that they may have broken up now, according to Us Weekly.

Multiple sources told Radar Online Friday that Kardashian broke up with the NBA player, with one saying, “They are done — for good.”

Another source told Us Weekly that Kardashian has been “living and behaving as a single mother” recently, while another space noted that the Good American creator “hasn’t traveled to Cleveland in a while.”

Though Thompson was not present for the Valentine’s Day festivities, he did send the reality television star and daughter True a massive flower arrangement. Kardashian shared a photo of the extravagant present on her Instagram Story Thursday with the caption, “Daddy and baby True.”

Amid the breakup rumors, Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of cryptic messages about heartbreak and love.

“Sometimes God breaks your heart to save your soul,” one message read.

Another said: “Today shouldn’t be the day you finally get the love you deserve.”

An additional lengthy post read: “True love feels different. There are no games, no power struggles, no secrets and no manipulation. Honest love only craves connection, unity and truth. If what you are experiencing and calling love involves unbalanced selfish tactics it is in the process of being dismantled.”

Khloé ultimately decided to stay with Thompson after news of his infidelity first broke, though fans got to see the drama unfold in the last episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘ 15th season.

A source told the outlet that Kardashian got to watch the episodes featuring the aftermath of the Thompson scandal ahead of time, but when she asked the basketball player to watch with her, he responded with “a firm no.”

It seems that Kardashian has chosen to spend more time in L.A. since the new year, though she has not commented publicly on the state of her relationship.

“Tristan is trying everything he can to regain her trust, but Khloé is spending more time in L.A. because True has so many family members and such a support system there,” a source told the outlet back in January.

