Khloe Kardashian Reportedly ‘Figuring out’ How to Include Ex-Partner Tristan Thompson Into True’s 1st Birthday

Khloé Kardashian may be moving on from her dramatic breakup with Tristan Thompson, but he will always be a part of her life.

Things have calmed down in the Kardashian-Jenner family nearly two weeks since Kardashian broke up with the Cleveland Cavaliers player after he kissed Jordyn Woods. But as their baby daughter, True Thompson, comes closer to her first birthday, whether or not Tristan will be included in the festivities is still up in the air.

According to PEOPLE, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is figuring out how to celebrate the momentous occasion on April 12.

According to a source, Kardashian’s family members — specifically sister Kim Kardashian West — are furious with Thompson, who was first caught on video cheating on Kardashian last year just days before she gave birth.

“Kim never trusted Tristan after he cheated on Khloé right before True was born,” the source says. “Ever since, it’s been very difficult for Kim to even tolerate Tristan. But she really tried her best because it was important for Khloé.”

Kim was the most outspoken member of the family about the NBA star’s cheating scandal in 2018, calling the situation “so f—ed up” in an interview and predicting that he would “never change.”

After the latest controversy, Kim reportedly never wants to see the basketball player again.

“She feels there is no chance she will keep it together and not lose it on him. Kim is beyond angry with him,” the source said.

When it comes to True’s birthday, “Khloé is figuring out how to get Tristan involved,” the source added. “She can’t see how he can be around her family at a party, though. Everyone is just too upset with him.”

Regardless of the state of Tristan’s relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Khloé reportedly wants True to have both her parents by her side.

“She’s very good at compartmentalizing and at the end of the day, she wants True to have a happy relationship with both of her parents,” another source said. “She’s not one to seek revenge or hold onto negativity.”

Another source told the outlet last fall that Khloé “wants True to spend as much time with her dad as possible.”

“She believes that True needs a mom and dad in her life,” the source said.

Since the scandal, Kardashian is relying on her family’s support as she works on moving on and healing.

“Guys may come and go, but the bond between the [sisters] is never going away,” a source recently told the publication. “And they’re committed to supporting each other.”