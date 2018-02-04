Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Sister Kylie Jenner’s Birth Announcement

Khloé Kardashian is finally commenting on sister Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy after months avoiding the topic.

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member, 33, took to Twitter soon after her 20-year-old sister announced that she and boyfriend Travis Scott had welcomed their first baby, a daughter, to the world on Feb. 1.

“Cute mommy,” Kardashian responded to the pregnancy announcement.

Jenner’s daughter was born at 4:43 p.m. weighing 8 lbs., 9 oz., she revealed in an 11-minute video documenting the last nine months of her life, in which she almost completely disappeared from the spotlight.

She and Scott still have yet to announce a name — though sources close to the couple say they had one in mind ahead of time.

But the Kylie Cosmetics founder had a reason for her silence, she revealed on Instagram Sunday.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

Kardashian can definitely commiserate with her sister, as she is expecting her own child with boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson, and is just a little more than seven months along. The couple announced their pregnancy in December, and since then every part of the Revenge Body star’s life has been under a microscope.

But even during her own pregnancy press tour, the question of little sister’s baby was bound to come up, and the Good American designer had a hard time fending off inquiries about the rumor.

In January, Ellen DeGeneres tried to get Kardashian to call her sister to ask her herself, but eventually said, “She must be pregnant. There’s too much secrecy around it,” she argued. “Look at your eyes! Y’all, she’s pregnant! I can tell by her eyes!”

“I am pregnant!” Kardashian insisted, but DeGeneres quickly said, “No, not you! Kylie is pregnant! I can tell Kylie is pregnant.”

“I will make a bet right now that she is pregnant,” the host added, although Kardashian didn’t take her up on the offer, telling DeGeneres, “You just are so cute!”

The host seemed to take that as confirmation, telling Kardashian, “So, Kylie’s pregnant. That’s great.”

Now that the secret’s out, we can’t wait for more sister moments.

