Khloe Kardashian ‘Publicly Living out Nightmares’ in Tristan Thompson Cheating Fallout

Khloé Kardashian has been having a tough time as of late, after it was reported that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Kardashian reportedly broke up with Thompson for good and Woods denied the allegations on an episode of Red Table Talk last week, all of which has resulted in Kardashian “publicly living out nightmares,” according to the reality star’s friend Khadijah Haqq.

On Sunday, March 2, Haqq retweeted a message Kardashian had written in which the mom of one blamed Thompson for the “breakup of my family.”

“I’m proud of you publicly living out your nightmares while complete strangers judge, dehumanize, and ridicule you,” Haqq wrote to her friend. “No one is perfect and we all make mistakes. But we can show them better than we could ever tell them. I love you.”

Kardashian’s original tweet read, “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

During her appearance on Red Table Talk, Woods says she did attend a party at Thompson’s home on Valentine’s Day weekend and that he kissed her when she left. The 21-year-old added that she “knows” she is not the reason Kardashian and Thompson are no longer together.

After the show aired, Kardashian used Twitter to slam Woods, writing, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

The Good American designer later walked her comments back when she admitted that Woods is not the one to blame in the whole situation, which is the tweet that Haqq responded to.

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child,” she previously added. “Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

Kardashian and Thompson share daughter True, and Kardashian ultimately wrote that she wants to do her best to move on from the situation.

I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

