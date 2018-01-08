Khloe Kardashian Displays Her Own Workout Advice: ‘Aim Small’

Pregnant Khloé Kardashian is sharing some of her fitness secrets for fans looking to turn over a new leaf in 2018.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member took to Snapchat again Monday to show off her pregnancy workouts alongside sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The 33-year-old, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson showed off her gym grind, using weights, mini exercise balls and cardio equipment for the social media app.

The Revenge Body host also shared her fitness advice with subscribers trying to get fit on her website and app.

“My number-one piece of advice for people starting their weight loss journey is to set small, attainable goals,” she said. “Don’t set goals that are unhealthy or unrealistic to achieve, like losing 30 pounds in 30 days.”

She advised fans to focus on smaller, achievable goals right off the bat.

“Aim small so you feel good about yourself once you’ve done it, then set another intention immediately after,” the Good American designer added. “I keep my start-small rule even with my diet — every week, I cut out something new.”

“For example, one week I’ll eliminate soda, then the next week I’ll cut out late-night snacking. Restricting yourself too much at one time is overwhelming. Make lifestyle changes, not short-term changes that are too hard to keep up anyway. Remember, the turtle wins the race!” she continued.

In the past, Kardashian has been criticized for working out too much while pregnant, but the reality TV celeb was quick to clap back, saying exercise is healthy for those who are expecting.

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s—,” she wrote in December.

Photo credit: Snapchat / Khloe Kardashian