Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Hid Her Baby Bump for So Long

Khloe Kardashian has flaunted her baby bump non-stop since confirming her pregnancy in December, but how did reality TV mogul expertly dodged looks of a growing belly for nearly six months?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member said covering up the most telling sign of her pregnancy was not a simple task, but a few bump-hiding secrets helped her keep the confirmation quiet.

“I can’t even believe I hid my bump for as long as I did, lol,” the 33-year-old wrote on her website. “It took a few styling sessions, serious strategy and a s—-ton of courage, but it worked!”

Kardashian credits oversized coats paired with bandage, body con dresses as a pregnancy-hiding wardrobe staple; she said it creates an optical illusion effect to take away from the look of a growing bump. She also said large bags were a must-have.

“I had already let the cat outta the bag when I wore this Whyte Studio coat, but I’ve worn a million versions of it in the last six months,” she continued. “I almost never left home without one! So comfy—and zero eyes on the bump.”

One of Kardashian’s most puzzling photos before she confirmed her pregnancy was a full-body portrait from sister Kim’s baby shower in November.



“I went super girly for Kim’s baby shower. Little did everyone know I had a bun in my oven, too!” she joked. “A cinched waist with a flared, A-line hem is so $$$ for hiding a small bulge. It flows loosely at the exact right spot.”

With some expertly chosen attire, Kardashian ensured that the first glimpse of her growing bump came during her pregnancy announcement in December.

For the Instagram photo revealing the happy news, she donned only a pair of Calvin Klein undies for a close-up shot as NBA baller boyfriend Tristan Thompson clutched her belly.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 20, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

Since then, the Kardashian sister has displayed her belly in a variety of body-hugging styles. Instead, she has saved the pregnancy mantra for her beauty routine.

“The bigger the hair, the smaller the bump!” she told fans of her recent full-curl trend.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 4, 2018 at 7:17am PST

Kardashian will continue rocking her maternity style for the next couple of months; she is due with her first child in March.

