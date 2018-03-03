Khloe Kardashian Gets Pretty in Pink With ‘Kyoto’ Bump

Khloe Kardashian hasn’t just been relaxing on her trip to Japan, the pregnant reality star has found time for some glamorous photo ops overseas.

Kardashian posted a couple of pictures on Instagram on Friday, showing her in a pink fur coat, pink skirt and a white blouse. Her long nails were painted pink to match her outfit as well.

“Kyoto Khlo,” she wrote in the caption. “8 Month Bump.”

The photos fly in the face of a fan theory that arose earlier in the day. Just a few hours previous, Kardashian has posted some pictures of herself in head to toe baby blue. She wore a long blue dress with matching sneakers, and even her nails were painted differently to match.

Fans took the blue look as a hint that she was having a boy, as Kardashian has kept the secret of her upcoming baby a total secret. However, the pink photo shoot negates that theory, or at least adds equal evidence to the other side.

The pink get-up wasn’t just for Instagram. On her Story, Kardashian posted a candid taken in an ice cream shop, where the 33-year-old can be seen by the register, holding a soft serve cone.

Kardashian’s pregnancy has been a high profile affair, and she’s somehow managed to keep most of it a secret so far. She confirmed her pregnancy back in December, after mounting rumors from various sources. However, she has yet to spill the beans on the baby’s gender or the name she has picked out.

Kardashian has, however, said that the entirety of her pregnancy will be showcased on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The camera crews have been following Kardashian around for a decade now, and in January, she told Jimmy Kimmel that they’ve been documenting her journey into motherhood. The plot line will undoubtedly play a big part in the show’s next season.

However, for the fans keeping up with Kardashian on social media, her actions appear somewhat cryptic. Like her sisters, Kardashian never responds to detractors, even those who are upset with her for flying to Japan at eight months pregnant. Kardashian isn’t yet at the stage when air travel is forbidden for pregnant women, but some still feel that it’s an unnecessary risk.