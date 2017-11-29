People Are Confused After Khloe Kardashian Posts Photo With No Sign of Baby Bump

Khloé Kardashian’s latest Instagram has fans scratching their heads as she shows no sign of a baby bump despite longstanding rumors that she’s pregnant with her first child.

💫 Be such a good soul that people crave your vibes. Good vibes ONLY 💫 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 28, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

“Be such a good soul that people crave your vibes,” the 33-year-old captioned a photo of her hugging her side while wearing a black knit top. “Good vibes ONLY.”

And while the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member looks amazing, there’s no sign of a baby bump. While it’s possible the photo is edited or old, fans were thrown for a loop.

“Is she pregnant or not?” one person commented.

“I thought she was pregnant??” another echoed.

“She’s not really pregnant,” one fan decided.

Kardashian is believed to be pregnant with her and boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson’s first child. Although she hasn’t confirmed the news, she and her allegedly pregnant sister Kylie Jenner and have been dropping hints for months.

Jenner, 20, is allegedly pregnant with her boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby, but has stayed out of the spotlight by posting photos showing her from the shoulders up and appearing rarely in public.

None of the other Kardashians have commented on the pregnancy rumors, which sister Kim Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres is part of a family pact.

“OK, I’m gonna break it down,” she told DeGeneres. “This is how it works in the family. When there are lots of rumors, we have these family group chats and we threaten each other’s lives if we speak for the other one. So, for the safety of my life. [I’m not going to comment.]”

She continued: “We just decided that so much goes on, and that we respect each other’s right to speak for themselves. So, I will speak about myself, and hopefully they can come on [the show] and address whatever rumors they might have.”