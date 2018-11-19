Khloe Kardashian Admits She’ll ‘Never Understand’ Why Tristan Thompson Cheated, But Says He’s ‘Grown’

Khloé Kardashian may have accepted boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s infidelity, but that doesn’t mean she understands why he would stray just days before the birth of their daughter.

Prior to Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which covers the birth of Kardashian’s daughter True amid the cheating drama, the reality personality took to the comment section of a clip she shared on Instagram to address fans slamming Thompson for cheating on his pregnant girlfriend.

“I’ll never understand either,” the 34-year-old wrote in the comment section, as first reported by Us Weekly. “I try to live a very honest and positive life. But I know that God doesn’t make mistakes.”

Kardashian continued: “He wants me to go through certain things so I can grow and I [was] given a platform to hopefully help others not feel so alone and so we can grow together. I find strength [in] so many people. The greatness in my life definitely out weighs [any] bad thing that has ever happened to me. I focus on the beauty of it all.”

The Good American designer also addressed a commenter who hoped she would find “a better man” than Thompson in the end.

“I appreciate you! I appreciate your opinions. In life we all make mistakes. Some are bigger than others. His mistake was obviously humiliating and heartbreaking but I do believe that I am strong enough to endure anything,” Kardashian wrote. “I choose to find a life lesson in every situation, even the nasty ones. Tristan has grown from this but most importantly he is a beautiful father to our sweet baby True.”

In conclusion, she wrote, “Only time will tell but until then I am living in my happy place with True. She deserves only love and happiness.”

The clip that set fans off included Kardashian’s explanation as to why she allowed Thompson into the delivery room so soon after learning of his infidelities.

“This is something that I’ve waited for my entire life. I don’t want to take away anything from this moment, and I have always been a believer of don’t make permanent decisions off temporary emotions,” Kardashian said in the clip. “And you know what? Me and Tristan will deal with him and I at a later time.”

She added of her priorities, “I want to experience this magical moment and I want this for me and my daughter, and for him at the end of the day.”

Watching the moment back has definitely been stressful, Kardashian admitted, writing on her Instagram Story, “I truly can’t believe how insane all of this was! I’m getting anxiety just watching these teasers.”

