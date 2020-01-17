Khloe Kardashian Was ‘Melting’ at These Minnie Mouse Photos With Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian couldn’t help but have her heart melted when 21-month-old daughter True Thompson insisted upon taking some sweet selfies after getting her face painted like Minnie Mouse at cousin Chicago West’s elaborate 2nd birthday party. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the sweet mother-daughter photos on Instagram Thursday, revealing that she’s softened since becoming a mom.

“My Minnie kept asking to take pictures with me,” Kardashian wrote. “She put her arm around me, leaned on my cheek and posed. I was melting [laughing out loud] These days I’m soft.”

The sweet photos garnered a ton of gushing comments from Kardashian’s friends and family, including sister Kim Kardashian, who wrote, “[Oh my God] she’s too cute!!!!!”

“My girls,” best friend Malika Haqq added alongside heart-eyed emojis.

Kardashian has been working to be the best mom she can since welcoming her daughter with ex Tristan Thompson in April 2018, even if it means working past her own personal drama with the NBA player. On a May 2019 episode of the podcast Divorce Sucks! With Laura Wasser, Khloé admitted of co-parenting, “It does f—ng suck because our personal emotions are still in there.”

She continued, “So those emotions can be heightened at times, but I do everything in my power….True is 1 and, like, a month old, so she doesn’t really know what’s happening. But to me, she does know and she feels energy, and I’m a big believer of that.”

“I do everything in my power to not put just any sort of heavy energy around her,” Kardashian added. “Maybe that sounds a little too bohemian to some people.”

When asked if there was “anyone on the horizon,” she explained she was “not even thinking like that.”

“I don’t care to be. I’m so in love with True and being with her and enjoying every minute,” she said. “I’m just happy, and I want to filter through just whatever I feel like I need to filter through. But my focus right now is True. I don’t feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship or even to go on a date. I don’t want to.”

