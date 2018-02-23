Khloe Kardashian Plans to Live in Cleveland, Los Angeles After Baby’s Birth

Khloé Kardashian won’t be slowing down her cross-country jetsetting after the birth of her baby.

A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight Thursday that Kardashian, 33, and the father of her child, NBA player Tristan Thompson, 26, will continue to live both in Los Angeles and Cleveland after the birth of their child. Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and is based there during the basketball season, while Kardashian’s family all live in the Los Angeles area.

“Khloé and Tristan plan to have the baby born in Cleveland, but will continue to live a bicoastal life,” the source said. The couple has already been flying back and forth throughout their relationship, and another source told the publication he intends to be “100 percent hands on” with his and Kardashian’s baby.

The couple isn’t ready to call just one city their home, but Kardashian is more than ready to be a mom, the source continued.

“Khloé has always wanted to be a mother, and is telling her family and friends constantly she is over-the-top happy,” the source says. “Khloé has that special glow about her. Khloé has been handling pregnancy great, and continues to maintain working out and eating as healthy as she can.”

Kardashian has documented her pregnancy workouts on Snapchat since announcing her pregnancy in December, even defending her active lifestyle to followers who thought she hit the gym too much for a pregnant woman.

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden,” she captioned a tweet containing the link to an article about the benefits of natal exercise. “But MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s—.”

In the past, Kardashian has feared that her fame from Keeping Up with the Kardashians would distract from Thompson’s success as an athlete, which is frequently called the “Kardashian curse” among sports fans.

Thompson made it clear in an episode of the E! series, however, that he doesn’t believe such a curse exists, and said any of the Kardashian-Jenner family would be welcome courtside anytime he’s playing.

“I love that, that he knows none of this bulls— is real,” she says in a confessional. “But sometimes I need that reminder. … People are always gonna say what they wanna say and I can’t let them interfere with my memories and my quality times with my family.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian