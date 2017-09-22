Khloé Kardashian Was Told Lamar Odom Died the Day He Overdosed

In Oct. 2015, Lamar Odom was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel after an overdose and was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he spent four days in a coma before regaining consciousness.

In a clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ upcoming 10th anniversary special, Odom’s ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, revealed that on the day of Odom’s overdose, she and her family were told that the athlete had died.

Kardashian’s sister, Kendall Jenner, shared the story, noting that the resulting emotions made the moment her “toughest” in relation to the E! reality show.

“I landed from Hong Kong to London, I landed in London and the first text that popped into my phone was from Kim and it had said, ‘Lamar passed away.’ And I immediately started sobbing on the plane,” Jenner told host Ryan Seacrest. “Then I got the next text came through saying, ‘OK, actually he’s OK. He’s alive but he’s not doing well.’ So that’s why I was so upset because I wanted to be there to be able to say goodbye.”

Kardashian recalled that she was “screaming” when she heard the news.

“I was screaming,” she said. “But to think and to go through the motions as if someone has passed away is the most traumatic thing to do. And then to know they’re really alive. It was too much emotions I think for any of us to handle.”

Kim Kardashian noted that someone had made a fake account and emailed her with the incorrect information, which is why she told the family Odom had died.

Khloe and Odom married in 2009, and their divorce was finalized in 2016 after Khloe initially filed in July 2015.

