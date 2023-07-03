Why Khloe Kardashian is Ready to Turn 40

Khloe Kardashian hasn't enjoyed her 30s. Though the Good American founder has become a mother during the past decade – twice – she hints at the past 10 years being imbalanced with more tragedy and hard times than triumph. The Kardashians star turned 39 on June 27. And though she had a great celebration, while reflecting on her 30s, she's 100% ready to move on to the next phase of her life and anxious to turn 40. The mother of two shared a few sparkly birthday gifts and a cheeky birthday card in a video on her Instagram Story. "I don't love showing all my gifts because I think it's sort of obnoxious, but this one was too funny," Kardashian said in the clip. "I hate being in my 30s, I think it's the worst decade ever." She displayed a birthday card from a friend which had the number 39 printed in bold black letters, a plus sign, and a hand holding up the middle finger, and added: "And I cannot wait to be in my 40s. So, this card, Alexa I don't know where you found this… but it's genius."

Kardashian's past few years have been difficult, starting with the demise of her marriage to Lamar Odom. Their divorce was finalized in 2016. Since then, she dated several high-profile celebrities, including James Harden and French Montana. But it would be with current LA Lakers player, Tristan Thompson, that would be the first to steal her heart post-divorce.

Their relationship was controversial to the start, with Thompson leaving his then-pregnant girlfriend, Jordan Craig, to be with Kardashian. Within a year, Thompson and Kardashian announced that they were expecting their first child together and she'd moved part-time to Cleaveland, OH where he was playing for the Cavaliers. She learned he was unfaithful after TMZ leaked a video of him making out with other women at a club when she was nine months pregnant. But it wasn't enough to end their relationship, although things have severely impacted her self-esteem and contributed to her anxiety.

From there, Thompson's cheating antic continued, including continuous rumors of his infidelity, public backlash and criticism of Kardashian taking him back, the Jordyn Woods scandal, and Kardashian ultimately ending things for what she promises is the final time after he impregnated another woman during their relationship – something she says she discovered just days after a successful embryo transfer to their surrogate. Their son, Tatum, was born last summer.

Now, Kardashian says she's ready for nothing but peace and happiness. Hopefully, she finds it.