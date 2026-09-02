Tim Curry’s Cause of Death Revealed

Tim Curry’s cause of death has been revealed more than a week after the beloved actor died at age 80.

Curry died Aug. 25 at his home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles. Documents from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health obtained by PEOPLE show that the Rocky Horror Picture Show star died from coronary artery disease.

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The records also list a history of stroke and kidney cancer as significant conditions that contributed to his death. However, neither condition was identified as the underlying cause. The documents further state that Curry did not undergo surgery for his coronary artery disease, kidney cancer or history of stroke.

Curry’s death was announced shortly after he passed away. His manager said he died peacefully at home. The Los Angeles Police Department also confirmed that officers responded to a call at the actor’s residence and conducted a death investigation.

The actor had experienced serious health challenges for more than a decade. Curry suffered a major stroke in 2012 that severely affected his mobility. He subsequently stepped back from many of his on-camera roles and concentrated more heavily on voice work.

He discussed the lasting effects of the stroke in a 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was having a massage at the time, and I didn’t even actually notice anything, but the guy who was doing the massage said, ‘I’m worried about you, I want to call an ambulance,’ And he did, and I said, ‘That’s so silly,’” Curry said.

“I still can’t walk, which is why I’m in this silly chair, and that’s very limiting,” he added. “So I won’t be singing and I won’t be dancing very soon. I still have real problems with my left leg.”

According to the outlet, Curry yawned and continued, “It’s awfully late, isn’t it? Why don’t we show the pic?”

Despite his health struggles, Curry remained connected to the entertainment world and his fans. His decades-long body of work included theater, film, television and animation.

He became an enduring pop culture figure as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, reprising the role from the stage production. He later terrified audiences as Pennywise in the 1990 television adaptation of Stephen King’s It.

His other notable credits included Clue, Annie, Muppet Treasure Island, and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Curry’s influence extended well beyond those performances, leaving behind a legacy defined by his theatrical presence, versatility and unmistakable voice.