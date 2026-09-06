‘Pawn Stars’ Personality Hospitalized, Underwent Emergency Heart Surgery

A prominent reality TV personality is currently hospitalized with a frightening health issue.

Rick Harrison, the lead cast member of HISTORY’s Pawn Stars, recovering in an undisclosed medical facility, per statement to Fox News.

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TMZ reports that Harrison, age 61, was set to undergo a stent procedure. However, his reps says his condition was worse than expected.

“He went in for a simpler procedure, and they found he needed a bypass,” the unnamed rep told Fox News. “He is resting comfortably and looking forward to a full recovery. He is grateful for the doctors and staff at the hospital and that his wife (Angie Polushkin) and family can be with him during this time.”

Rick Harrison in ‘Pawn Stars’ (Credit: HISTORY)

Harrison has not personally addressed his condition; his Instagram profile has not been updated since Aug. 28. It is unclear when the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop entrepreneur will be discharged.

The businessman has been the anchor of Pawn Stars since its 2009 premiere; he also starred on the spinoff Pawn Stars Do America. He’s appeared on the program alongside his son Corey, his father Richard (a.k.a. The Old Man) and family friend Austin “Chumlee” Russell.

Richard died in June 2018 from Parkinson’s disease at age 77. Corey left the show in 2025.