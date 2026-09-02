John Lennon’s Son and Longtime Partner Welcome Baby Together

Sean Ono Lennon is a dad!

The son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono announced Tuesday, Sept. 1, that he and longtime partner Charlotte Kemp Muhl have welcomed their first child, a son named Aurelius.

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Lennon, 50, shared the news across his social media accounts, posting a photo of himself and Kemp Muhl with their newborn.

The couple looked toward the camera while holding their son, with the family dressed in coordinating black-and-white outfits.

“@charlottekempmuhl and I have created a Human Bean!” Sean wrote in the caption. “His name is, Aurelius! Thank you!”

The announcement quickly drew congratulations from fellow musicians and other friends in the comments section of Lennon’s Instagram post.

Kemp Muhl, 39, offered her own characteristically unconventional take on becoming a mother. The musician and model posted a series of images of Aurelius and opened up about the early days of parenthood.

Her first image featured herself holding her newborn while holding a crab in the other hand.

“We made a human! Am convinced DNA is agentic alien quaternary code. The sleep deprivation only adds to the surrealism… Burping technique tips welcome. Been playing him Aphex Twin and Stravinsky. Meconium is crazy,” she wrote.

Lennon also gave followers additional glimpses into the family’s first days together. In another post, he shared a photo of himself cradling Aurelius, who was wrapped in a white blanket. A third picture showed Kemp Muhl holding their son from her hospital bed following his birth.

“Baby Momma!” Lennon captioned the hospital photo.

The birth marks a new chapter for Lennon, who is the only child of John Lennon and Ono. His father was killed in New York in 1980, when Sean was 5 years old.

Lennon has followed his parents into the music world, working as a singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist. His mother, Ono, is an artist and musician who was married to John Lennon from 1969 until his death.

Lennon and Kemp Muhl have been together for nearly two decades. Coachella Valley Independent reported that the pair began dating in 2007 after first meeting at Coachella in 2005.

The couple have also collaborated extensively as musicians. Among their projects is The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger, the experimental rock band they formed together.