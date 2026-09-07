ABC Reality TV Personality Found Dead in Pennsylvania: Princess Was 53

A personality known for a memorable episode of reality television has died.

According to friend/castmate Marissa Zdazinsky, James Cuda, the Wife Swap personality known as “Princess,” has passed away. She said that the 53-year-old had recently marked one year of sobriety but was dealing with a “declining and deteriorating condition with his organs.”

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Marissa Zdazinsky (L) and James “Princess” Cuda (R) (Credit: Instagram / marissa_mollygolightly)

TMZ looked into Princess’ passing, reporting that he was found dead in a Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, sober house on Aug. 30. The ABC reality TV personality’s official cause of death is unclear, as a toxicology report is pending. Authorities do not suspect foul play.

Princess appeared on Wife Swap in 2013 (Season 7, Episode 1 “Kuncaitis/Zdazinsky”). He traveled to a Michigan farm with a host family that lashed out at him with homophobia.

Zdazinsky called Princess’ passing the “saddest moment” of her life. She believes he was sober at the time of his passing and claimed he “found God in his end days.”

“We will miss him so much,” she wrote.