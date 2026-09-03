Big Update on Lionel Richie Following ICU Hospitalization



Lionel Richie received good news days after being admitted to the ICU within a St. Louis hospital.

Richie, who struggled through a Saturday evening show, has been released from the hospital and is headed home to Los Angeles after three days. The 77-year-old singer checked himself into the hospital following the Saturday show in which he performed his finale song of the evening, “All Night Long,” from a chair that he requested his team bring him on stage mid-song.

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TMZ cited a source close to Richie as saying that he was experiencing potential dehydration, and other sources told the media outlet that Richie’s issues were heart related.

The “Hello” singer experienced a similar situation a few months back while performing in Minnesota. At the time, Richie had to end his show early after becoming ill and feeling dizzy on stage and then checking into the hospital. Because of his condition during and after the St. Paul, Minnesota show, Richie rescheduled a pair of shows.

Upon Richie’s return home to Los Angeles, a source told PEOPLE that Richie is “doing great.”

Richie is currently touring along with Earth, Wind & Fire as part of the Sing a Song All Night Long tour. The next stop on the tour isn’t until September 26 when Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire will perform relatively close to home, in San Francisco. The tour then has two more scheduled stops before Richie is set to perform six shows at the Encore Theatre inside the Wynn Las Vegas throughout parts of October and November.

Throughout his career, which spans more than six decades, Richie’s won four Grammy Awards: Song of the Year (“We Are the World”), Album of the Year (Can’t Slow Down), Producer of the Year, and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance (“Truly”). Richie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.