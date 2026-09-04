Rapper, Known for Song With Kendrick Lamar, Arrested Hours After Concert

A rapper famous for his song with Kendrick Lamar was reportedly arrested last weekend in Missouri.

Lefty Gunplay, known for his feature on Lamar’s “tv off,” was booked by Springfield Police around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 for fourth-degree assault, TMZ reports.

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The California rapper, whose real name is Franklin Holladay, performed a show in Springfield on Friday, Aug. 28. Details surrounding the arrest are unclear.

Lefty was in Springfield as part of his Did This For Me tour, a national tour headlining several cities across the country over the summer and fall.

Sounwave and Lefty GunPlay accept the Best Rap Song award for “tv off” on behalf of songwriters onstage at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

It wasn’t Lefty’s first run-in with the law. In February 2025, he was arrested in El Paso, Texas, after police reportedly stopped a vehicle in which he was riding for a seatbelt violation.

Officers reportedly discovered nearly 65 grams of methamphetamine during the stop. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and bringing a prohibited item into a correctional facility. He was released after posting a $35,000 bond.

The next month, he was arrested outside Rolling Loud California, missing his planned performance at the festival. He was arrested at around 5:05 p.m. on March 16 — just 40 minutes before his scheduled start time at the music festival. He was formally booked around 2 a.m. the next day, according to jail records, with his bail listed at $500,000.

A representative for the Baldwin Park Police Department told L.A. TACO that Lefty was arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from a 2023 case in which he was discovered in possession of a firearm, which was in violation of California Penal Code considering his prior felony convictions.

Video footage of Lefty being arrested surfaced on social media. In it, a group of police officers surround the rapper while two officers in plain clothes appear to handcuff him.

“We apologize to the fans that came to @rollingloud to see Lefty Gunplay perform,” Lefty’s record label, OTR Records wrote on Instagram. “He was just arrested at the artist parking, and we are waiting for more information. We apologize to all our fans. Hope to see you soon.”