Ariana Grande Reveals Injury Amidst Tour

Ariana Grande is trading her signature heels for more comfortable footwear as she finishes the final shows of her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

The 33-year-old singer revealed Aug. 31 that she is performing with a bandaged foot after suffering what she described as a deep cut.

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“I wanted to let you know i will need to be in cozy footwear for this evenings show (and possibly tomorrow’s) as i am bandaged up underneath, recovering from a minor injury,” Grande wrote on her Instagram Stories. “It is not a sprain or anything muscular but just a deep cut!”

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Grande said the injury may make it difficult for her to put weight on the affected foot. She reassured fans, however, that she planned to take the stage as scheduled.

“On with the show and i am on the mend!” she wrote. “I cannot wait to perform for you tonight and tomorrow (even if i am a few inches shorter than usual). i love you always.”

The announcement came after fans noticed Grande appearing to favor one foot during a recent performance. Three days before she discussed the injury, a fan account shared video on X showing the singer walking in heels during her performance of “Supernatural.”

Grande later appeared to adjust her footwear and choreography accordingly. Another fan account posted footage showing her singing and dancing to “Yes, And?” while wearing a pair of UGG-style boots.

The injury comes as Grande approaches the end of her Eternal Sunshine Tour. Her team also announced earlier this month that the pop star plans to “step back from visibility” after completing the tour.

Grande has remained active across music and acting in recent years, including her role as Glinda in the Wicked films. She also continues to promote her music as she balances her entertainment career.

Meanwhile, Polymarket bettors are already looking ahead to the 2027 Grammy Awards, with users placing wagers on which song could win Song of the Year.

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Grande’s “hate that i made you love me” currently has a 4% chance of winning according to the market. Olivia Rodrigo’s “the cure” leads the current odds at 23%, followed by Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” at 19%.

These figures represent Polymarket’s current betting market and are not official Grammy nominations or predictions from the Recording Academy. The odds can change as new music is released and the awards season progresses.

For now, Grande is focused on finishing her tour while recovering from her foot injury.

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