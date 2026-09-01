Major Country Music Star’s Stage Catches Fire Mid-Concert

Kacey Musgraves had a fiery interruption during her Boston concert Friday, but the country star was quick to turn the unexpected moment into a joke.

Musgraves was performing at TD Garden on Aug. 28 as part of her Middle of Nowhere Tour when a small fire broke out above the stage.

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The incident happened shortly after she performed “Golden Hour,” which featured pyrotechnics at the end of the song.

Video shared on social media shows sparks raining down as Musgraves finishes the performance. The sparks appear to reach an object in the rafters, where flames can then be seen.

Rather than panic, Musgraves pointed out the situation to the audience.

“That looks bad,” she said while looking toward the rafters. “Genuinely, something’s on fire. I have way too much hairspray to be standing under that s–t. Yeah, that’s—oh, well. Anyway, so, what do we do about that?”

Musgraves then moved farther across the star-shaped stage as she prepared to continue the show. She introduced “Loneliest Girl,” using the transition to talk about the isolation she experienced while making her latest album.

“Just going to go over here,” the singer said.

She later connected the subject of the song to the spectacle above her.

“It kind of gave me anxiety and so does that,” Musgraves said, pointing toward the fire. “But genuinely, it seems fine, right? I only like pyro when I know what the hell is gonna happen.”

The singer also looked to the crowd for an appropriately flashy solution, jokingly asking, “Does anybody have a bedazzled fire extinguisher here?”

Despite the unusual interruption, Musgraves continued with the concert. She later reflected positively on her time in Boston, sharing photos from the performance on Instagram on Aug. 30.

“Big hair for Boston! Thank you for an amazing sold-out show!” she wrote in the caption.

The Boston stop is part of Musgraves’ ongoing Middle of Nowhere Tour, which launched earlier this month.

The 38-year-old singer began the trek at Chicago’s United Center, where she surprised fans with an elaborate production that included giant floating disco balls shaped like testicles.

The tour followed a turbulent lead-up. Musgraves canceled three previously announced dates, including what was originally planned as the tour’s opening night, only weeks before the trek was scheduled to begin, according to PEOPLE.