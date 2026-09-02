Duggar Daughter Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are preparing to welcome another member of their family.

The Counting On alum, 28, announced Tuesday, Sept. 1, that she and Forsyth, 32, are expecting their fourth child together. Duggar shared a series of photos on Instagram showing off her growing belly in a long white dress.

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The couple also included sonograms in the announcement. In one photo, Forsyth stood behind Duggar with his hands beneath her belly as they smiled at each other. Another showed the couple holding the ultrasound images while leaning in for a kiss.

“Coming 2027!! So much joy, so much excitement, and so much love for this little one already. God knew we needed you 🤍,” they wrote.

The baby will join the couple’s three children: Gideon, Evelyn, and Gunner.

Duggar’s pregnancy announcement comes shortly after she discussed her relationship with Forsyth and their early history during an appearance on her sister Jinger Duggar’s podcast.

During the Aug. 19 episode of the Jinger & Jeremy Podcast, Duggar recalled meeting Forsyth when they were children after his family moved from Texas. At the time, she was 4 and Forsyth was 8.

“We actually met when we were really young,” Joy-Anna told her sister. “But then his family … I think they had visited wherever we were having church, and then they, like, went and they had a different church, and we didn’t see each other, really, very often until he got his driver’s license and started playing football and broom ball with the boys.”

Duggar said her feelings developed years later. By the time she was 14 and Forsyth was 18, she said she was “crushing hard” on him.

Jinger, 32, noted that the age difference between Duggar and Forsyth sometimes seemed more pronounced to her because of how young her sister was when they married. Jinger is married to Jeremy Vuolo, 38.

Duggar has also spoken publicly about experiencing pregnancy loss. In July 2025, she became emotional while discussing a miscarriage she experienced at 20 weeks in 2019 during an episode of her sister’s podcast, according to PEOPLE.

“I guess looking back, I did have kind of a gut feeling of something may not be right,” she said. “But also I’m like, ‘I don’t want to over-exaggerate.’ I don’t want to read into things… I just remember feeling so numb leaving the ultrasound.”

She also credited her mother and loved ones with helping her through the experience.

“I’m so thankful that I had [my mom] there that had been through it before,” she continued. “And I had a really good support team, but even with all of that, it was extremely difficult.”