Khloe Kardashian Posts Just One Small Image With No Caption After Shutting Comments Off

Khloe Kardashian shared a cryptic post on Instagram on Monday after her fans took to social media to criticize her appearance. It all started when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted an unrecognizable selfie to Instagram that some people said was edited beyond the point of recognition.

Although she turned off the ability for her followers to comment on the Instagram post, they still took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the surprising photo. Some said it looked like editing, others alleged she underwent plastic surgery.

“Khloe Kardashian is too rich to be editing her insta pictures the way she does,” one Twitter user wrote.

“UGH KHLOE what are you doing to yourself,” another said.

“Khloe can stop with the tweaks now, it’s enough,” someone else wrote.

Shortly after her initial photo created a stir, Kardashian seemed to take the reaction personally, sharing a graphic of a simple pink heart — also with the comments turned off and with no caption. The post seemed to be a kind reaction to what must have been the unpleasant things to read about herself online.

She also shared a cryptic quote to her Instagram Story that could pertain to the situation: “You ARE good enough. (Actually, you’re probably over-qualified but, let’s start the week off humble.)”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian’s comments section has made headlines in recent weeks. Last month, the Good American founder’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson — with whom she shares 1-year-old daughter True, left a flirty comment on one of her posts. The comment was his second flirty comment in less than week, prompting reports that Kardashian was struggling to “cut off” Thompson amid his persistent attempts to reconnect while she attempts to keep him at arm’s length after he repeatedly cheated on her.

“Tristan hasn’t given up on Khloé and is always playing mind games with her,” an insider told In Touch Weekly on Thursday. “She is too easy on him and can’t be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True. That’s why she can never completely cut him off.”

“Tristan knows that the family doesn’t want them back together, so he is trying to weasel his way back,” the source added.

The comments in question? First, he wrote “Perfection” on an Anna Nicole Smith-inspired photo shoot of Kardashian’s, then called her a “beautiful diamond” on a blurry selfie.

Plus, in an August episode of KUWTK, Kardashian said her ex tried to kiss her while visiting their daughter. “And then he was like, ‘Can I have a hug?’ And then I one-arm hugged him and he was like, ‘One? A one-handed hug?’” Kardashian recounted. “I was like, ‘That’s nice enough.’ And then he tried to kiss me and I go, ‘This is the problem with you. You can’t just take what you get.’”

“Then, this morning, he was like, ‘Thank you for letting me see True. She looked great. You looked even better,’” she continued, adding that the flirtatious texts and moves are not wanted in the slightest.

“I just want him to know, ‘I’m inviting you because you’re True’s dad and I do believe you should be there.’ And I think that’s the best choice for True, that’s really it,” she explained. “I don’t want him to take it the wrong way. ‘Cause, sometimes I feel like if I give an inch he takes a mile.”