Khloe Kardashian ‘in Touch’ With French Montana but ‘Worried’ Amid Hospitalization

Khloe Kardashian is “still worried” about French Montana since hearing the news the rapper had to be rushed to the hospital due to stomach pains and an elevated heart rate. The two, who broke up over five years ago now, are still great friends to this day. In fact, Montana is pretty close with the entire Kardashian and Jenner family, even appearing at large family and friend gatherings. The last time he showed up to something was at Kourtney Kardashian‘s 40th birthday party that her sisters hosted. Now that he remains in the ICU, a rep for Kardashian says she’s “concerned” about her friend.

“Khloe has been in touch with French,” te insider told E! News. “She heard the news and was concerned about him.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star felt the need to “make sure he is going to be ok and see if he needs anything.” “She is still worried about him and hoping he gets some good news and they figure out what’s going on,” the source said.

The two dated back in 2014 following Kardashians split from ex-husband Lamar Odom. Montana said in an interview recently that the two friends shared a “real” love and are glad they can still be such good friends following their breakup.

“When the love was like that, it’s always going to be like that. Friendship after a relationship is something that’s real hard to do, and I’m glad we’ve been able to do it,” he said.

Montana recently revealed a video of him laying in a hospital bed, informing his followers that he was still in the ICU. The rapper was found by a group of police who were called to his house in Calabasas, California for a robbery, but when they arrived, they found no evidence of any sort of home invasion. Instead, they stumbled upon the Moroccan native experiencing a few issues and immediately called 911.

He was intended to be released shortly after his arrival, but due to his symptoms, doctors kept him longer than anticipated. There’s still not a clear answer on what sparked these issues, other than the fact that he traveled to four countries in six days and was definitely dealing with exhaustion and dehydration.

There has been speculation that the 35-year-old could have been intoxicated during the time that officers found him at his home, however, sources are saying that he wasn’t and that he showed up to the hospital awake and alert.