Khloe Kardashian Spotted Holding Joint On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

On Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans of the show believed they spotted Khloe Kardashian holding a joint. As it turns out, the fans were correct.

The moment in question occurred when the Revenge Body host went in to give Scott Disick a hug. She was holding her phone in her left hand as well as what appeared to be a joint. Sources close to the production confirmed to TMZ that she was, in fact, smoking weed while filming.

The producers reportedly did not care that Khloe was shooting scenes while holding the joint. They said the incident was a natural moment that occurred while the famous family was on vacation in Costa Rica, and sometimes they like to enjoy marijuana.

Smoking marijuana is illegal in the United States, however, it is decriminalized in Costa Rica.

This wasn't the only controversial moment during Khloe Kardashian's trip to Costa Rica with her family. She had a heated exchange with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick after he brought another woman on the vacation.

While seated at the dinner table, Khloe pressed Scott Disick about his plans for the evening. She was attempting to learn the reason as to why the father of Kourtney's three children would bring along a female companion on the family trip.

"What are you doing the rest of the night Scott?" Khloe said. Scott Disick responded by saying, "What I have to."

Family matriarch Kris Jenner then chimed in by saying: "I think what we're wondering is if you have a girl here and why."

Khloe then decided to take matters into her own hands. She picked up a glass of water and said to Scott: "If you need to get your d*** wet that badly then get your f***ing dick wet."

She then threw a glass full of water on Scott's lap.

Earlier in the episode, which aired a couple weeks ago, the fitness guru voiced her outrage at Scott in a solo interview.

"I don't believe it. I'm in shock," Khloe said. "Who the f*** does something like this. You were just downstairs literally trying to make out with Kourt. How dare you. It's four days. You can't last four days without getting your d*** wet?"

Photo Credit: TMZ, Getty / Alessio Botticelli