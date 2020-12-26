Khloe Kardashian Is Having an Extremely Relatable Parent Struggle After Christmas With Daughter True

✖

Khloe Kardashian is dealing with something all parents experience during Christmas. The 36-year old media personality went to Twitter on Saturday to express her frustration about putting together toys for her daughter True. Kardashian made it clear she is not an expert on toy building.

"Is anyone else still trying to put together some of these teeny tiny toys?" Kardashian asked. "I am not a toy builder. This takes me forever!! I need to get things fully assembled moving forward." In another tweet, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star continued by writing: "So many tiny pieces. The way my nails are set up..... this isn’t my friend LOL. She then ended her rant by writing: I feel better just getting that out LOL thanks guys. Back to toy building. I love you guys! My baby will be up soon. I hope you guys enjoy your family time this holiday season." There were a number of people on social media to comment on Kardashian's first tweet.

"I brought a toy kitchen and went to assemble it Christmas Eve only to find they sent the completely wrong nails for it!" one person responded. "But called my neighbor round and he managed to sort it and it’s so cute! He’s literally saved my little guys Christmas!!" Kardashian and her daughter had to spend Christmas day without Tristan Thompson as he was playing in a game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Boston Celtics star scored eight points and pulled down five rebounds in the loss. Thompson signed a contract with the Celtics after spending nine years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Kardashian is happy for him in terms of his career.

"She’s not excited for the move for her family’s sake, but she is for Tristan and his career," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "At this point, they’re planning to split their time between L.A. and Boston, but it’s still up in the air and there’s no definite answer since they are still working on rebuilding their relationship and trust." Kardashian and Thompson have reconciled after reports of Thompson cheating several times in 2018. Earlier this week, Kardashian was spotted wearing a big ring on her left hand, which led to rumors of her being engaged to the 29-year old NBA Champion.