Khloe Kardashian Shows off Controversial Mouth Bling in Sultry Photo Shoot

Khloé Kardashian is putting her money where her mouth is, showing off some new bling in a controversial photo shoot she posted to Instagram Thursday.

Mean Mug A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 30, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

In one of three similar photos, the allegedly pregnant Kardashian sister pouts as she pulls down her bottom lip with a manicured pink fingernail, exposing a diamond-studded grill.

“Mean Mug,” she captioned the shot.

Her mouth jewellery sets off an otherwise simple look. The 33-year-old shows off her enviable curves in an aquamarine bra top and accents the outfit with gold drop earrings and a simple diamond cross necklace.

Many fans weren’t a fan of the grill, however, calling Kardashian out for culturally appropriating the look. Sister Kim Kardashian faced a similar accusation this Halloween, when she dressed as the late R&B artist Aaliyah.

“[APPROPRIATION],” one fan commented.

“So tired of white girls with grills,” another added.

“Bruh, she should not be wearing a grill [though],” a person chimed in.

One fan advised: “I see you queen, but take the grillz out boo.”

Others were more concerned about the cropping of the photo, asking to see her baby bump.

Kardashian is rumored to be expecting her first child with boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson. Sister Kylie Jenner is also allegedly pregnant with boyfriend rapper Travis Scott’s baby, and although neither have confirmed their pregnancies outright, have both been dropping hints for months.

Kardashian has been spending much of her time in Cleveland with Thompson in the year they’ve been dating, and while her family has mentioned they miss seeing her around their Los Angeles stomping grounds, they’re happy she’s finally lucky in love.

“We love Tristan so much, and she’s so happy, and she’s been through so much,” mom Kris Jenner said of the couple last month.