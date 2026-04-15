Khloé Kardashian ‘Feels So Dumb’ for Helping Lamar Odom With His Netflix Documentary

Khloe Kardashian regrets participating in the newly released Netflix documentary, Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom. The Good American founder’s comments come amid her ex-husband downplaying her role in his recovery after he suffered a near fatal overdose in 2025.

At the time of his health emergency, Odom and Kardashian were at the tail-end of their divorce, which she filed for in 2013. When she heard the news, Kardashian dropped everything and rushed to be by his side, making her his legal health executor.

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Odom suffered six strokes and twelve heart attacks, and had to learn basic mobile and cognitive skills again. Kardashian stayed with him for four months in the hospital before renting a home nearby hers for the remainder of his recovery. Her final straw was her catching him smoking crack months later, resulting in her kicking him out and not speaking with him for nine years, which she explained in the documentary.

While doing press for the documentary, Odom claimed that God is the reason for his recovery. He also denied Kardashian’s claims that his now-deceased father told doctors to take him off life support. Odom also said his 2025 appearance on The Kardashians wasn’t good for him, per his interview with TODAY.

In the latest episode of her Khloe in Wonderland podcast, Kardashian shot back, saying she never wanted to participate in the documentary but that Odom and Netflix begged her too, and promised it would be positive. She believes that because of the backlash Odom has been under for his role in his own demise and the way he treated Kardashian, he’s deflecting the blame.

“I think what’s pissing me off is, we did this, all good. I was done with this. I’m like, I’m never going to do another Lamar thing again, ’cause I’m all good. But now Lamar is doing press [and saying he’s] annoyed with me. Claiming or insinuating that I’m a liar, all these things, discrediting me, saying that I wasn’t the one that helped him,” she said, referring to his comments on TODAY.

“I feel so dumb,” Kardashian added, admitting that she’s “pissed that I’m even involved.” “I willingly do the Netflix thing for Lamar. I’m not getting paid one penny to do this. I have no dog in this fight. It doesn’t matter to me if this documentary is made or not made. I don’t care. And it’s also not something I really want to talk about anymore. All I did was tell the story that I was asked by you to tell, but now to, like, play in my face and now to act like I didn’t do any of the things I did and insinuate I’m a liar is crazy,” she said. “I feel played.”

“Do people think I like talking about this all day long? No, it’s traumatic,”she said about constantly having to relive those moments in their marriage and his health crisis. “I would never expose someone that was not for me to expose. I kept all of that to myself for 11 years, or whenever that was. I was asked by Lamar to do this documentary. I did it for him…For years, he was singing my praises, all this. I don’t even need you to sing my praises. But you’re not now going to s— on me or now play in my face because you don’t like the reaction and the response from the public,” she said.