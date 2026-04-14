Kim Kardashian Accused of Photoshopping Her Sister Khloé’s Face

The Kardashian clan is under fire again for reported social media photoshopping. The Sun reports that Kim Kardashian is getting backlash from fans after they allege she photoshopped her sister Khloe’s face while on a recent trip together in Japan.

The sisters were in Tokyo along with Kim’s children, Saint, Psalm and Chicago and Khloe’s daughter True. The SKIMS founder took to Instagram on to share a photo dump of their trip, but in comments, fans says she adjusted Khloe’s face.

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In one picture, the pair are seen standing in front of a toy claw machine, as Khloe holds a stuffed toy in her arms. Fans think Kim may have altered the pictures.

One person commented: “The amount of facetuning on khloe gaadammmm.” Another user expressed: “We saw you at the Oscar party. We know you don’t look anywhere close to this. Nor does your sister.” Another commented: “Ya’ll do not look like this in person. Kim embrace your age and imperfections. Especially Khloe.”

Khloe addressed photoshop allegations in June 2025. When answering questions regarding whether she edits every single photo she posts online using Photoshop. “I don’t,” Khloe said in an episode of her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast, “but there was a time that I definitely did.”

Khloe explained that she used to be “around some people” who made her “feel like [she] needed to” edit pictures of herself before uploading them online. But she says is more common than people think. “I also think it was the era,” she continued. “I felt like a lot of people were Photoshopping or heavily Photoshopping more than they do now.” The Good American founder said she stopped after feeling like photoshopping on certain pictures made her look like a “cartoon character,” adding, “It’s humiliating that I thought that was even a version of myself.”