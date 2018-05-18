Lamar Odom Steps out With Khloe Kardashian Lookalike Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

While Khloe Kardashian is still dealing with the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, her ex, Lamar Odom, recently stepped out with a woman who is a lookalike for the reality star.

The Daily Mail reports that Odom and the blonde mystery woman who resembles Kardashian were seen getting lunch together earlier in the week.

Odom’s potential new romantic interest was wearing an all-black sweat-outfit and carrying a Louis Vuitton Mona Lisa handbag that is said to be very expensive.

Odom has been in the headlines quite a lot over the last few years, having gotten a DUI in 2013 which lead to rumors of drug use, and then having to be hospitalized in 2015 after partying in Vegas and dropping unconscious at the Love Ranch, a legal brothel.

Following his recovery, Kardashian filed for divorce in 2016. Odom continued to make strides in his substance abuse recovery, and seemed to be doing well.

However, in Oct. of 2017 he was seen partying at a strip club in Los Angeles, and then in Dec. of the same year he passed out a nightclub due to being “dehydrated.”

In early 2018, Odom spoke about Kardashian in an interview, revealing that he wished her all the best and that he still has “her initials” on him.

During the interview on BET’s Mancave, Odom said, “I still got my shawty’s name still on me, her initials still on me,” while addressing the tattoo on his hand.

“But for no reason. You know what I’m saying? I understand when it’s over, it’s over. When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that,” he added.

More recently, in the wake of reports that her boyfriend — and the father of her child — Tristan Thompson has been cheating on her, Odom was quoted as saying that he feels “terrible” for her.

According to People, a source close to Odom said, “Lamar feels terrible for Khloe. He wasn’t sure if he should reach out and see how she’s doing. He feels for her.”

The reports of Thompson’s infidelity may hit close to home for the former Dallas Mavericks forward, as he too was reported to have cheated on Kardashian while the two were married from 2009 until 2013.

In 2012 a tabloid newspaper alleged that Odom had cheated on Kardashian with some women that he met at a strip club in Washington D.C., and then the very next year rumors began to swirl that he had been unfaithful with a woman following a basketball game.