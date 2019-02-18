Khloe Kardashian ‘Dying’ Over Baby True’s Luxe New Hoop Earrings

If you’ve kept up with the Kardashians over the years, then you already know how much Khloe Kardashian loves hoop earrings, and her daughter True may just follow in her momma’s footsteps!

Kardashian posted a photo to her Instagram story showing a pair of matching hoop earrings for the mom and daughter as a gift.

“Dying over hoops for baby True!!” she wrote.

The post shows a pair of earrings for the 34 year old, as well as, a pair for True — cute!

The gift was sent at the perfect time because True’s ears were pierced last summer and has been rocking studs ever since!

Baby True has been balling since she was born though. Kardashian recently caught heat when she posted photos of her daughter in a Hermès Birkin bag. The fancy accessory cost around $60,000 and up. Fans were upset because they felt that the new mom was showing off her wealth — even though we all know the Kardashian and Jenner family have more than enough to get by.

“I can’t believe my baby is seven months old!” the Good American creator wrote in her post. “True now has three teeth and she’s going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I still can’t get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her. Maybe I’m just not funny, [laughing out loud].”

“She also says ‘dada,’ but I think she means ‘mama.’” she concluded.

She also received backlash for another photo she posted with True — because she can’t catch a break from the mommy shaming trolls.

The photo featured the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star holding True slightly above her head while kissing her daughter. The controversy stemmed from Kardashian’s outfit though. Her white cut-off tee showed a little more than fans were expecting, which of course raised some mommy flags.

Kardashian has been open about the fact that she lost her super toned body after giving birth to True, and this photo showed off her progression since giving birth, but fans couldn’t seem to decipher which aspect of the picture she was trying to show off more.

The mommy-daughter pair seem to be spending quite a bit of time together regardless of Kardashian’s busy schedule. While her other sisters like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have welcomed new babies recently, it seems as though she may be the only one who’s giving up more sister time to be with her daughter, however, that’s a kind of selfish she feels entitled to without shame.