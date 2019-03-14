Khloe Kardashian Dresses up Daughter True in Telling Shirt After Tristan Thompson’s Birthday

Only a day after reports that Khloe Kardashian was “extremely upset” with her ex Tristan Thompson over his efforts to be involved in their daughter’s life, the Good American designer posts a cryptic message seemingly confirming the news.

On top of that, the post comes on the heels of Thompson’s birthday on Wednesday. Kardashian didn’t publicly acknowledge the day on social media, but the image did seem to indicate some shade coming from her part of the world.

The image in question features the former couple’s 11-month-old daughter True in a shirt that says, “Wish you were here.” Reports have indicated that the NBA star has taken on an “I will see True when I see her” attitude, with Us Weekly highlighting the alleged anger from Kardashian’s camp.

“Khloe is getting extremely upset with Tristan,” according to the Us Weekly. “Khloe understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she feels Tristan has moved on.”

The drama stems from the alleged cheating scandal and eventual breakup between Kardashian and Thompson, stemming from the latter’s alleged tryst with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

Kardashian hasn’t directly addressed her former relationship or Thompson directly since early March, admitting that he is at fault for the breakup despite lashing out at Woods only days before.

“Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” Kardashian tweeted March 2. “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 7, 2019 at 6:51am PST

Since then, the only references to the scandal have been cryptic quotes in her Instagram stories and her lecturing posts directed at critics.

One quote stated, “There’s really no shortcut to forgetting someone. You just have to endure missing them everyday until you don’t anymore.”

“Everybody always asks if you have a career, if you’re married, if you have children. As if life is some kind of grocery list,” another quote shared on Thursday said. “No one ever asks us if we’re happy.”