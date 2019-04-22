Khloe Kardashian Goes After Commenter Who’s Not a Fan of Photoshopped Pool Snap With True

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t play when it comes to social media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sent a clear message to an Instagram follower who tried to call her out on editing a photo of herself and her 1-year-old daughter, True.

In the photo, a bikini-clad Kardashian sits on a giant pink inflatable unicorn with True in her lap in the shallow end of a pool. The background was blurred, although a beautiful clear blue sky and mountain landscape were clearly in the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“what was the point of you taking a picture on that with that nice background if you were gonna blur it out? make it make sense,” one fan wrote, unhappy with the photo.

Kardashian’s subtle clapback yielded plenty of praise from other Instagram users. “[It’s] to protect our privacy. I still know how beautiful it is love. Happy Saturday boo,” she wrote.

The 34-year-old Good American founder has been vocal about defending herself on her social media posts as of late, especially in her cryptic Instagram Stories. Earlier this month, she she took down her ex-boyfriend and True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, in a quote shared to her Story.

“Dear men,” the post read. “Close your eyes. Imagine you have a daughter. Imagine she is dating a guy just like you. Did you smile? No. Then change.”

The post came weeks after Kardashian broke it off with Thompson following yet another alleged cheating scandal, this time with Kardashian-Jenner family friend Jordyn Woods. Kardashian fans have been following along her Instagram as she shares not-so-subtle messages about her feelings about the breakup and about Thompson in general.

Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians spotlit Khloé’s meltdown during a family trip to Bali months ago in the midst of tension with Thompson. She was anxious on the plane ride, never having traveled so far from home with True, and exploded over the suggestion from sister Kourtney Kardashian that they all do a little “soul searching” on their trip.

“That’s actually not a good soul thing to say,” Khloé told her. “That’s not very Zen of you.”

Kourtney, despite saying she was joking, then went on to tell her little sister she complained about “everything,” while she was a more “chill” sibling.

“Are you on crack that you’re chill?” Khloé snapped, asking sister Kim Kardashian and Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, “Did you not hear the speech on the private plane? The b— complains for hours!”

Storming away from the table, Khloé told sister Kim of Kourtney, “Stop talking to me like I’m the most diva f—ing person. Tell her to suck my f—ing dick.”

Kourtney suspected the outburst might not be entirely about her, telling Disick, “That kind of an outburst isn’t normal.”

Later, the Good American designer teased that some of her tension had to do with a fight she was having with Thompson after she had to reschedule her trip to Los Angeles for a photoshoot, missing the time he would be home in Cleveland while traveling during basketball season.

“Now he’s upset he doesn’t get to see his daughter,” she told Kourtney. “He hasn’t seen True in three weeks.”

Despite Khloé insisted she no longer had a “tolerance” for her big sister, the two did manage to make up in the end, with the two agreeing to come at one another from a less “defensive place,” and Kourtney saying she would try to pay more attention and learn to appreciate her sister.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!