Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Troll Who Claims She Doesn't Look Like Herself

Khloé Kardashian is clapping back at a follower who questioned her appearance after she debuted a dark bob on Instagram Wednesday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her new brunette look alongside 2-year-old daughter True in a sweet mother-daughter shot she posted to social media, giving the camera a kiss with her red puckered lips.

"Who is that on the right?" one Instagram user commented, implying that Kardashian doesn't look like herself in the photo. The Good American founder was quick to clap back, "Your new step mother. Be nice or get grounded." The photo also got a number of supportive comments, including from mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian, who commented just how big True was getting, to which Khloé replied, "I know." Best friend Malika Haqq commented, "Awwww stunners!" while True's father, Tristan Thompson, added two heart emojis to the comment section.

This isn't the first time Khloé has faced criticism for her photos. In May, after she debuted her new "bronde" hair color, the comment section was full of people saying she looked much different in the photos than in real life. "Why do you look so different in all your photos?” one user asked, to which the reality personality sarcastically responded, "From my weekly face transplant clearly."

Thompson's sweet comments on Khloé's new photos are notable, as PEOPLE reported last month that she and the Cleveland Cavaliers player have been back together since June quarantining together with their daughter. "She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True," a source told the outlet at the time. "And he has been amazing to Khloé too. They are very much together, and Khloé is beyond happy."

Living together in quarantine has been helpful for the two when it comes to repairing their relationship, which ended in February 2019 after the athlete was accused of cheating on Khloé with Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods. Thompson was already on thin ice after admitting to infidelity during Khloé's pregnancy with their daughter, but the source told PEOPLE the two have seemingly moved past those incidents.

"They have been living in kind of a bubble, and Khloé enjoys it," the insider said, adding that things could change once Thompson begins to travel again for the NBA season. "Tristan's traveling was always a concern. This is when he would mess up their relationship. She hopes that Tristan has changed, though, so they can continue to be together as a family," they explained.