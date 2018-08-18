Khloe Kardashian Captures Niece Penelope Snapping Sweet Photos of True

Khloé Kardashian lives to capture the real moments from her daughter True’s life.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Tuesday to share a candid moment while the baby hung out with her cousin, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick.

“These are the moments I’ve been waiting for!!! how blessed am I?!?! P is an incredible photographer! And True is a very good baby model [laughing out loud] (she sort of had no choice),” Khloé wrote on the caption of the slideshow of images.

The first few photos showed Penelope taking Polaroid shots of the baby as the two shared a sweet moment in her room. The other photos are pictures of the shots Penelope took which show baby True’s face from different perspectives. Maybe Penelope has a future as a photographer in the future.

The photo did not go unnoticed by Penelope’s mother Kourtney, who replied to the post saying, “The moments that make life.

A few days before the adorable photo shoot, the Good American creator posted a photo of baby True calling her her “best friend for all eternity,” along with another adorable photo.

The reality star also recently had to deal with mommy shamers after she showed the world a photo of True’s pierced ears.

In a post on her blog and app earlier this month, she addressed the issue of what exactly NOT to say to a new mom, including asking what kind of birth they had and if they are currently breastfeeding their baby.

“My vagina — its past, its present, its future — is none of your business! Period,” she wrote in response to the first question, answering the second with, “This is just such a personal issue. You never know the private struggles someone could be going through and how terrible it may be making them feel.”

Sometimes, Kardashian has even clapped back at mommy shamers in a less educational way.

Mommy shaming is real!” she wrote in response to a fan praising her for opening up about supplementing with formula. “But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breast feed only and it wasn’t working for me. I feel fortunate that I am able to still breast-feed but with the help of formula. Breast-feeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able.”

She also didn’t hold back when a troll called True “not cute at all.”

“What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life,” Kardashian wrote at the person, who deleted the tweet and protected their account.

