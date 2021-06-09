Khloe Kardashian Calls out 'Weirdo' Commenter Slamming Her Kanye West Birthday Post

✖

Khloé Kardashian is dragging a "weirdo" fan who crossed the line when it came to commenting on her birthday post to Kanye West Tuesday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo with Tristan Thompson, sister Kim Kardashian and her estranged husband on Instagram in honor of the rapper's birthday, captioning it, "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"

One of Khloé's followers thought the birthday post was "too petty" amid Kim's divorce from the Yeezy designer, commenting, "Im sorry Kim. The whole 'brother for life' thing is too petty for me. Your sister bond should be much more strong than feeling the need to say that. Your divorce was so hard on you even the picture is just uncalled for (sic)."

"There is so many other pictures. Google could of been her friend. This wasnt cute but Im glad your being strong through it all (sic)," they continued. Khloé has never been one to hold back her opinion, and was quick to reply back, "Why are you even commenting on something you know nothing about? You don't think me and my sisters talk about one another's feelings? We are with one another everyday (sic)."

"This is MY FAMILY. Not yours!" she continued. "Don't comment as if you in the know unless you are actually in the know. Weirdo!!!" As for Kim, it doesn't appear she had any problem with the birthday tribute to her ex, commenting a red balloon emoji on the post before sharing her own. "Happy Birthday Love U for Life!" she captioned a photo with West and their four children — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kim opened up about her marital troubles on Thursday's episode of KUWTK, admitting to her family, "I just honestly can’t do this anymore." She asked, "Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job." The KKW Beauty founder continued that she thought West "deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming," but couldn't do that herself. "He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f—ing failure," she admitted.