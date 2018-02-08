Khloe Kardashian May Ban Caitlyn Jenner From Seeing Her Baby

Khloe Kardashian hinted that her baby will not pacify her feud with estranged stepfather Caitlyn Jenner.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians sister spoke out about her relationship with Caitlyn, 68, whom she has not spoken to in recent months, during an appearance on UK television show, Lorraine, on Thursday.

“Will having a child affect anything between you and Caitlyn?” host Ross King asked the 33-year-old reality TV personality.

“I don’t think if affects anything with Caitlyn,” Kardashian, who is expecting her first child in April, replied. “Things are just as they are.”

The Kardashian family has publicly shaded Caitlyn after their estranged stepfather, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, slated their mom Kris Jenner in her autobiography, called The Secrets of My Life. In the book, Caitlyn claimed that Kris was not supportive of her transition and that the mom was not honest about how much she knew about Caitlyn’s desire.

“It’s been a little tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side. To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore,” Caitlyn told a group of students at UK’s Cambridge Union in November. “They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt.”

Caitlyn also told Piers Morgan that she did not trust her family not to leak details of her gender reassignment to the media, but admitted that she misses the Kardashian kids.

“I don’t talk about that side of the family, I spent 23 years of my life with those kids it’s difficult to talk about it, terribly terribly sad,” she said. “I’ve lost all relationship with them, yes. I don’t talk to any of them anymore.”

While the Kardashian siblings have distanced themselves from their former stepfather, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have remained close with their biological father after the family fallout.

“The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall and Kylie,” Caitlyn said. “They are my biological kids. I spent 23 years carting them around.”

But when Kylie, 20, welcomed her baby girl on February 1 and revealed the birth on social media with an intimate video, fans were curious as to why Caitlyn did not appear in the footage and did not immediately issue a message of congratulations for her daughter.

Mom Kris, sisters Kendall, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, and brother Rob Kardashian, all make appearances in the 11-minute video Kylie released to show fans the behind-the-scenes of her pregnancy, all showing love to the youngest KarJenner and wishing her the best as she readied herself for motherhood.

It wasn’t until Monday afternoon that Caitlyn shared a public message of love and congrats to Kylie and her new granddaughter Stormi.

“My daughter just had a daughter,” she wrote alongside a baby picture of Kylie. “It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow. Throwback to my baby, as a baby @kyliejenner.”

While Caitlyn will presumably have a relationship with Stormi, she will have to connect with Khloe’s baby and Kim’s newborn daughter Chicago by the same means as their fans — through social media photos and updates.