Khloe Kardashian Blasts Troll for Comment About Tristan Thompson: ‘I’ll Pray For You’

Khloé Kardashian is clapping back at online trolls.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has said she is ready to move on from the drama surrounding her breakup from basketball player Tristan Thompson, and she is not here for Instagram followers who keep bringing it up.

“Great morning!!!!” Kardashian wrote in the caption of a new video posted Friday featuring herself and daughter True Thompson sharing a few kisses.

View this post on Instagram Great Morning!!!! 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 8, 2019 at 8:33am PST

The sweet video brought many loving messages from fans, but one nasty comment motivated Kardashian to speak up, as first reported by InTouch.

“I bet Tristen (sic) is thinking the same thing waking up in another woman’s bed,” one Instagram user commented, seemingly referencing reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers player might have already moved on from the relationship with model Karizma Ramirez.

“You are a PRESCHOOL TEACHER leaving comments like this?!” Kardashian responded to the nasty comment. “I’ll pray for you.”

The Good American founder seems to be focusing on her blessings after two weeks of controversy, following news that she broke up with Thompson after he kissed Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a Los Angeles house party.

“On the way out [of his house], he did kiss me,” Woods said during a Red Table Talk interview. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing. I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’”

After Woods broke her silence, Kardashian lashed out at her on social media accusing her of lying.

“Why are you lying [Jordyn Woods]??” Kardashian tweeted March 1. “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. [By the way], You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

The next day, she returned to social media and clarified that she blamed Thompson for the scandal but was also shocked by Woods’ involvement.

“This has been an awful week [and] I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I),” Kardashian started. “I’m a rollercoaster of emotions [and] have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.

“I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True,” she concluded.

